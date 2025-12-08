Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nashik accident: PM Modi mourns 6 deaths, CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh aid

Nashik accident: PM Modi mourns 6 deaths, CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as "extremely tragic" and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the devotees' next of kin

Accident, road accident

The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying devotees fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the deaths of six devotees in a vehicle accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," PM Modi said.

The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying devotees fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district. Local authorities said rescue teams were deployed immediately.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as "extremely tragic" and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the devotees' next of kin.

 

"The incident of 6 devotees losing their lives in an accident where a vehicle fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district is extremely tragic. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of their families. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve the bodies, and the entire machinery has been kept ready there. Financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees will be provided to the heirs of these devotees on behalf of the state government," Fadnavis said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi not merely a city but 'living civilisation': CM Rekha Gupta

Revanth Reddy

Telangana to name key roads after Ratan Tata, Trump and tech giants

Aadhaar

UIDAI to mandate registration for entities using Aadhaar verification

Goa fire, Goa night club fire

At least 25 killed, 6 injured in massive fire at nightclub in Goa

Assam

Law, identity, and the 2026 Assam mandate amid Sarma's reform pitchpremium

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Narendra Modi Nashik road accident Road Accidents Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBigg Boss 19 TimeVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon