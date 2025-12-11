Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / National Biodiversity Authority releases ₹6.2 crore to five states

National Biodiversity Authority releases ₹6.2 crore to five states

With this tranche, ABS funds disbursed exclusively for the conservation of Red Sanders have crossed ₹101 crore since the mechanism was operationalised

Loango National Park, Gabon, forest

With this release, total ABS disbursements by the NBA have crossed ₹127 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Biodiversity Authority on Thursday released Rs 6.2 crore under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism to support the conservation of the endangered Red Sanders and strengthen livelihoods of farmers and forest-dependent communities in five states, the Environment Ministry said.

The ABS funds have been released to state forest departments, state biodiversity boards and Red Sanders growers, who "continue to play a pivotal role in protecting this endemic and globally valued species", the ministry said in a statement.

Of the Rs 6.2 crore, Rs 17.8 lakh will go to farmers in Telangana and Rs 1.1 crore to farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

 

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will receive Rs 2.98 crore, the Karnataka Forest Department Rs 1.05 crore, the Maharashtra Forest Department Rs 69.2 lakh and the Telangana Forest Department Rs 5.8 lakh. Another Rs 16 lakh will be shared among state biodiversity boards.

With this tranche, ABS funds disbursed exclusively for the conservation of Red Sanders have crossed Rs 101 crore since the mechanism was operationalised.

Also Read

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

India joins Brazil-led forest fund as observer, calls for stronger ambition

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Countries at COP30 endorse new fund to pay nations for preserving forests

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

India rises to 9th spot in forest area, ranks 3rd in forest gain: FAO

forest, jungle, environment, trees

Govt to allow harvest, sale of sandalwood from pvt land: Kerala minister

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

An indicator about the health of India's forests is increasingly worryingpremium

So far, 216 farmers, 198 in Andhra Pradesh and 18 in Tamil Nadu, have benefited, along with the forest departments and state biodiversity boards of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The ministry said the funds will be used for frontline protection, enhanced patrolling and monitoring infrastructure, research-driven silvicultural practices, expansion of community-based livelihood programmes and improving the socio-economic resilience of Red Sanders growers.

With this release, total ABS disbursements by the NBA have crossed Rs 127 crore, "reinforcing India's global leadership in implementing fair and equitable benefit-sharing linked to biological resources", the ministry said.

It said the disbursement shows how ABS provisions under the Biological Diversity Act can transform conservation into a sustainable livelihood opportunity, adding that these actions underscore India's leadership in applying ABS principles to practical, result-oriented efforts for ecological security and sustainable livelihoods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner Ajay Gupta sent to 7-day police custody

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata calls Shah 'dangerous', warns of dharna over SIR voter deletions

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Discussion begins on electoral reforms in Rajya Sabha

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah

No leadership change in Karnataka, claims CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

India sets own air standards, WHO guidelines not binding, says govt

Topics : forests forest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon