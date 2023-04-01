close

BJP alleges files on extension of contractual workers at MCD withheld

The office of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, however, in a statement later said directions have been issued to senior officials to "extend the services" of such MCD employees

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mayor Shelly Oberoi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 6:55 AM IST
Delhi BJP on Friday alleged that files on the extension of contractual civic workers have been "withheld", following which they will not be able to work from April 1 onwards.

The office of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, however, in a statement later said directions have been issued to senior officials to "extend the services" of such MCD employees.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor and councillor Yogesh Verma have alleged that Mayor Oberoi "withheld files on the extension of contractual services workers, beyond April 1, in various departments, including the horticulture department, by "putting pressure" on corporation officials.

BJP leaders have said most of the permanent service personnel of the Municipal Corporation have retired and like other departments, almost all the groundwork of the horticulture department is being carried out by contract workers.

Stopping the service extension files of the contract workers by the Mayor will have a direct impact on the maintenance of MCD parks from the morning of April 1, where most of the gardeners and watchmen are contract workers.

Maintenance of MCD Parks of Delhi will stop from tomorrow because MCD officials have sent messages on WhatsApp groups to the contract workers of the department not to come from tomorrow, they alleged.

BJP leaders have asked Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to immediately give service extension to all contract workers, including in the horticulture department, in the public interest, the state BJP said in a statement.

The mayoral office in the statement, said, "As soon as the mayor learnt about the matter, she immediately directed the Commissioner and Additional Commissioner to extend the services of (such) MCD employees. The employees should not get misled by any claims, they will continue to have their jobs".

Late at night, Oberoi also tweeted about her decision.

"MCD employees don't need to worry about their jobs. I have instructed the Commissioner @GyaneshBharti1 & Addl Commissioner to extend the services of all contract workers. Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal 's vision dictates the protection of the interests of all MCD employees," she wrote.

Topics : MCD | Politics | BJP | AAP

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 12:26 AM IST

