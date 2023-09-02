Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

NCW condemns incident of woman 'paraded naked' in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. The incident came to light after a video went viral

NCW, NCW logo

Meanwhile, the Rajasthn Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said that eight accused, along with the woman's husband, have been detained for their role in this case | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After a woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, the National Commission for Women on Saturday condemned the incident.
Taking to 'X' the NCW said, "NCW vehemently condemns the harrowing incident in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. A woman was molested, stripped, and recorded on video. Despite it happening two days ago, police inaction is unacceptable. @sharmarekha (NCW chairperson) has instructed the state's DGP to promptly arrest the culprits and invoke necessary IPC provisions. We demand a comprehensive report within five days".
A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. The incident came to light after a video went viral.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthn Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said that eight accused, along with the woman's husband, have been detained for their role in this case.
There are a total of ten accused booked in this case. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law, the DGP said.
Efforts are underway to arrest the two more accused, DGP Mishra added.

Also Read

Centre to act against Twitter on video of Manipur women being paraded naked

2 arrested after nationwide outrage over women paraded naked in Manipur

Strict action to be taken against accused in woman 'paraded naked' case

World Tribal Day: Know History, Theme, Importance of Indigenous People

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

NE underwent transformation to become investment destination: MoS IT

Strict action to be taken against accused in woman 'paraded naked' case

Ahead of G20 Summit, police holds dress rehearsals, traffic to be affected

Top headlines: Car sales zoom to new high in Aug, India set for Aditya-L1

Biden to travel to India on Sept 7; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

According to DGP Umesh Mishra, the incident took place on Thursday in Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the Pratapgarh district.
The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village.
Bharatiya Janata Party President, JP Nadda took to 'X' and questioned the state government over increasing crimes against women in the state.
"The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It's no wonder the issue of women's safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson", Nadda said.
Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted on X " The ADG Crime was sent to the scene of crime immediately and we have instructed the police to take strict action against the accused in accordance with the law. In a civilised society, there is no space for criminals like these. The case will be sent to a fast track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCW rajasthan Crime against women

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon