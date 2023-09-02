Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Ahead of G20 Summit, police holds dress rehearsals, traffic to be affected

The timings for the rehearsal are 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected

G20

Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore, requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police on Saturday held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district, officials said.
The timings for the rehearsal are 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected.
During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel MargKautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, JanpathKartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, they said.
Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore, requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

G20: Delhi Police to conduct full dress rehearsal, traffic likely to be hit

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal on Sunday

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Top headlines: Car sales zoom to new high in Aug, India set for Aditya-L1

Biden to travel to India on Sept 7; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

Ahead of G20 Summit in New Delhi, Canada pauses trade talks with India

Ahead of G20 summit on September 9-10, several Delhi roads gets facelift

Aditya-L1 all set to launch at 11:50 am from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Delhi Police Delhi

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon