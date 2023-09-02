Ahead of G20 Summit, police holds dress rehearsals, traffic to be affected

Delhi Police on Saturday held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district, officials said.

The timings for the rehearsal are 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected.

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel MargKautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, JanpathKartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, they said.

Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore, requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.

