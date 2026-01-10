NDMC begins Khan Market makeover with Middle Lane upgrade, granite flooring

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Saturday began a major upgrade of Khan Market with the laying of the foundation stone for the improvement of the market's Middle Lane, a long-pending demand of traders and visitors.

Linking the project to the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said the NDMC Budget 2026-27 places strong emphasis on redeveloping prominent markets, with Khan Market receiving "special and sustained attention".

Under the vision of 'Developed India, Developed Delhi and Developed NDMC', a new beginning has been made at Khan Market with renewed energy in the new year, he said, adding that the market, once known for various issues and known for "Khan Market Gang", is now being developed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development model.

Officials said the Middle/Back Lane project will include granite flooring and integrated service ducts for civil and electrical utilities. The work forms part of the upgradation and improvement of the environs of Khan Market (Phase-II), with a cost of Rs 1.21 crore and a completion timeline of three months, by April 2026.

Chahal added that NDMC has already upgraded public toilets and is improving parking, traffic management and entry points, with additional works worth about Rs 25 lakh to be completed by March 2026.

Emphasising sustainability, Chahal said, "NDMC is the greenest area in the country," and reiterated the council's commitment to making the area a clean, modern and pedestrian-friendly destination while preserving its heritage.