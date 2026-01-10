Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi's water bill scheme benefits 2.1 lakh users, ₹11K cr waived: Minister

The government aims to recover ₹5,000 in pending dues of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), waiving late payment surcharge amounts to the tune of ₹11,000 crore

Parvesh Verma

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 2.1 lakh consumers have availed the Late Payment Surcharge waiver scheme on water bills since its launch, Delhi government officials said on Saturday.

The government aims to recover ₹5,000 in pending dues of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), waiving late payment surcharge amounts to the tune of ₹11,000 crore.

During a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also hailed the waiver scheme and its benefits.

"Earlier, people had to run around with their high water bills, but our government launched the waiver scheme in the water sector, which has registered 2,10,654 beneficiaries since its launch," Gupta has said.

 

"Rs 224 crore revenue has been collected by DJB, and we are hoping more people will take this scheme", the chief minister added.

According to government officials, to boost awareness, the government will also be launching a public awareness campaign along with partnerships with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and community groups, the minister added.

Last year in October, the chief minister announced a complete waiver of late payment surcharges of water bills running into over ₹11,000 crore for domestic consumption till January 31 this year. After this month, only a 70 per cent waiver will be available till March.

Of the total 29 lakh registered water consumers, around 15 lakh accounts have pending dues, which are eligible for rebates under the domestic category.

"After the deadline for availing the LPSC waiver is over, and still customers do not pay their bills, then we will disconnect their water supply. We will check if any other issues are being faced from the DJB side," water minister Parvesh Verma said.

Under the new scheme, consumers are required to pay only the principal amount, while the entire surcharge is being waived off as a one-time relief measure till the end of March this year.

The LPSC scheme offers waivers on late payment surcharges for consumers who voluntarily clear their old water bills. It primarily targets domestic consumers who have accumulated arrears over the years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

