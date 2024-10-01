Business Standard
Nearly 40,000 km of rural roads constructed using plastic waste: Govt

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, nearly 40,000 km of rural roads have been built using this sustainable technique, with 13,000 km completed in the last two years alone, she said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Nearly 40,000 km of rural roads constructed using plastic waste till date with 13,000 km completed in the last two years alone, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media interaction, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Vini Mahajan said over 55 per cent of villages have been declared 'ODF Plus Model' while 5 lakh waste collection vehicles are in operation and there is a significant progress in greywater and plastic waste management.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, nearly 40,000 km of rural roads have been built using this sustainable technique, with 13,000 km completed in the last two years alone, she said.

 

"These innovations showcase our commitment to sustainability and the future of sanitation in India," she added.

She emphasised the invaluable collective support from all Central ministries, states and UTs to the 'Swachhata Hi Seva-2024' campaign.

Mahajan highlighted that sanitation is a societal issue that unites us all, driven by cohesive leadership from the highest levels to local communities.

Cleanliness, she noted, is not just a milestone but an ever-evolving journey, with behaviour change at its core.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Road plastic waste

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

