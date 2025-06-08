Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Need to reach out to every home, unite Hindus: RSS chief Bhagwat

Need to reach out to every home, unite Hindus: RSS chief Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, who arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit, made the remarks while speaking to volunteers at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya School in Nawabganj

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

"A society that is free from the inequality of casteism, where the entire society has equal rights on temples, water reservoirs, crematoriums," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday exhorted its members to reach out to every family and work to unite all Hindus, asserting that the goal is to build a society that is free of inequalities like casteism and is aware of its responsibility towards the nation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, who arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit, made the remarks while speaking to volunteers at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya School in Nawabganj.

"We should have contact with every family in the 'shakha' area.

"Work has to be done to unite all Hindus. There should be 'sanskar' (values) in every household and harmony in families so that the Sanatan tradition can be re-established in every home," he said.

 

On Sunday, Bhagwat held four meetings with Sangh officials where the functioning of 'shakhas' and service work conducted among students were discussed along with other issues.

Also Read

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

World values peace only when backed by power, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

It is a fight between 'dharma' and 'adharma': RSS chief on Pahalgam attack

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Uphold principles vital for national resurgence: RSS chief to Sangh workers

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

'One temple, one well, one cremation ground': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Dharma leads to happiness, shouldn't be changed for greed or fear: Bhagwat

Bhagwat said that the RSS "works for personality development. 

Personal development means realising one's responsibility towards the family as well as society, nation and the entire human race, i.e. the world".

"We say that the world is a family. As the Sangh grew, it expanded its scope and expanded its work in various areas of social life through its workers," he said.

"Today we are in the centenary year of the Sangh. On the basis of Panch Parivartan, an effort is being made to move towards a big change in the entire society -- a society that is aware of its responsibility towards the nation, a society that builds its lifestyle in accordance with the environment;  "A society that is free from the inequality of casteism, where the entire society has equal rights on temples, water reservoirs, crematoriums," he said.

Swayamsevaks are being trained in Kanpur from May 21, and the camp will conclude on June 10, RSS office bearers in Kanpur said.

Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the RSS, has been in Kanpur for the past two days and is providing training to volunteers on building a "society that transcends caste barriers", they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

Extremely fortunate to be part of space mission: Indian astronaut Shukla

Dust storm, New Delhi Dust Strom

IMD predicts dust-laden winds with mostly clear sky for Delhi on June 9

Mumbai's first-ever underground Metro is expected to begin operations in a phased manner starting in October, according to state agency officials. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to become fully operational in 2025. Mumbai metro

Mumbai's first metro line completes 11 years; served 1.11 bn commuters

Vishwajit Rane arguing with CMO Dr Rudresh Kuttikar

Goa CM reverses doctor's suspension after Health Minister row: All we know

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

Topics : RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Hinduism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon