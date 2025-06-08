Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IMD predicts dust-laden winds with mostly clear sky for Delhi on June 9

IMD predicts dust-laden winds with mostly clear sky for Delhi on June 9

The maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, it said

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Dust-laden winds are expected to continue in the national capital on Monday with a generally clear sky, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, strong surface winds are likely in the city on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

 

The relative humidity was recorded at 31 per cent at 5.30 pm. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 198, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

