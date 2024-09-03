Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Netflix India content head meets I&B ministry over IC-814 series row

Netflix India content head meets I&B ministry over IC-814 series row

The Netflix series 'IC-814- The Kandahar Hijack' had trigged a row on social media over the depiction of the hijackers

IC-814, Kandhar Highjack

The Hijack drama is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Shrivastava. Image: Twitter

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The head of OTT platform Netflix India, Monika Shergill is meeting the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today. The meeting is being held in view of certain contentious issues on the web series based on the Hijacking of IC-814. The meeting will be held at Shastri Bhawan.
"Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner. The government is taking it very seriously" said Government sources on why the Netflix content head was summoned.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Further, sources said that the Netflix team has come to the meeting with research documents and footage that have been collected for reference. The OTT platform will be putting forward their view that the series is in accordance with publicly available resources, with the information taken from books and other government statements.
The Netflix series 'IC-814- The Kandahar Hijack' had trigged a row on social media over the depiction of the hijackers.
Additionally, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had been filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, seeking a ban on the Netflix series.
The PIL alleged that the series distorts the actual identities of the terrorists involved in the hijacking. The petition claimed that the miniseries erroneously assigns Hindu names such as "Bhola" and "Shankar"--names associated with Lord Shiva--to the real hijackers Ibrahim Akhtar, Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE: Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to rise to next level, says EAM Jaishankar

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Class 12 student in Haryana mistaken for cattle smuggler, shot dead

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur CM Biren Singh calls drone attacks on civilians act of terrorism

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Dates, timings, importance, rituals, and more

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana flood fury: CM Revanth Reddy to visit affected areas today

BJP leader Amit Malviya also criticised the series, saying that the filmmaker Anubhav Sinha legitimised the criminal intent of the hijackers.
"The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names. Result? Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814," Malviya said in a post on X.
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he was happy that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry have taken congizance of the issue.
 
"I vividly remember IC-814. I was very aware of that accident and very involved in following that. Every man and woman in India and indeed in South Asia knows that the hijack of IC-814 from Kathmandu was committed by Pakistan's ISI-backed terrorists. Now, nobody thinks that there were some people from India who did the hijacking. So how the people have Hindu names in that movie, I don't know. But I'm very happy that the I & B Ministry and the GoI have taken cognizance of this and have summoned Netflix," Chandrasekhar said.
The Hijack drama is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Shrivastava. It stars actors Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa and Dia Mirza.
The six-episode series is based the events of December 24, 1999 when an Indian Airlines flight IC 814 enroute to Delhi from Kathmandu was hijacked after take off from the Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal shortly after it entered Indian airspace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Image Source: Wikipedia

What happened during IC-814 hijack? The focus of Netflix's new series

IC-814, Kandhar Highjack

I&B Ministry summons content head of Netflix content over IC-814 series row

Video streaming, streaming

Apple-Bharti Airtel sign deal, streaming svcs rise in content hungry India

Netflix Olympics

Olympics have gap that streaming platform Netflix is trying to fill: Report

Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 release date out, Season 3 coming in 2025 on Netflix

Topics : Netflix Information and Broadcasting Ministry OTT hijack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon