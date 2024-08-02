Squid Game Season 2 release date out, Season 3 coming in 2025 on Netflix

Netflix has announced the much-awaited Season 2 of the survival Korean drama series, Squid Game, which became the most-watched Netflix series in 2021. Since the release of the first season, fans have been waiting for the second season and the makers have finally ended the wait. They have also confirmed that the series will also have a third season. When Will ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Premiere? On its social media handles, Netflix has shared a post confirming that Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The official Netflix's Instagram handle shared a sneak peek of the second season. While sharing the post they also shared a caption that reads, “The real game begins. SQUID GAME SEASON 2 coming December 26. final season coming in 2025…”. The post is gaining positive response from fans and it has garnered over 166k likes.

Director's note

The makers shared a note by director Dong Hyuk in another post where the director expressed his excitement for the upcoming seasons. The makers have confirmed that two more instalments of Squid games will be released; one by the end of this year and the final instalment will premiere next year.

The director also penned down his first-day experience and wrote, “Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game. It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in the Squid Game after three years, as well.”

He also stated how the protagonist of the first season, Seong Gi-hun, vowed to take his revenge at the end of season 1. Resultantly, he joins that game again. It will be exciting to see if he succeeds in his revenge.

"The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone,” the director's note further reads.

About ‘Squid Game’

Squid Game is directed by award-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk that portrays the story of how 456 people face bankruptcy participating in a suicidal game in which they gamble with their lives winning a fortune of 45.6 billion Won or dying while playing the game.

The director also revealed how the concept of the squid game was born from his financial hardships as well as the deeply embedded class disparities in South Korean society.

Squid Game became the most-watched series on Netflix, and premiered in September 2021. It has amassed over 1.65 billion viewing hours within the first four weeks of its debut.

It has garnered several awards including O Yeong-su winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. Lee Jung-Jae and HoYeon Jung both won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for their outstanding performance by male and female actors in a drama series, respectively. This was the first occasion when Korean actors have won awards in these categories.

Season 1 has garnered over 14 Primetime Emmy nominations in different categories. Lee also created history by winning outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, he also became the first actor to do so for a non-English role.

The second season of Squid Game is produced by Firstman Studio with Kim Ji-yeon serving as an executive producer along with Hwang.