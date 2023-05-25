New agri policy to be rolled out on June 30: Punjab Agri Minister Dhaliwal

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said the new agriculture policy will be released on June 30 this year.

It will help to solve many problems of farmers, he added.

Dhaliwal said that the new agriculture policy is being prepared with the suggestions of farmers, agricultural experts, farmer leaders, common people and representatives of different sections.

The minister, while presiding over the nearly four-hour-long meeting with a delegation of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) here regarding their various demands, said the new agriculture policy is being prepared with the aim to boost the economy of the farmers.

Apart from this, the state government is also making continuous efforts to solve many problems of the farmers.

The Punjab government is exploring the opportunities to export vegetables and other crops grown by farmers to neighbouring countries, an official statement quoted Dhaliwal as saying.

Also Read Punjab to probe irregularities in land deal for seed farm in 2008: Minister Punjab's ex-FM Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP soon after quitting Congress Punjab Police doing its job, Amritpal to be nabbed soon: AAP's Saurabh CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach Chapatis, khichdi made of bajra may soon be on mid-day meal menu in UP Digital Skills University to be opened in Jharkhand soon: CM Hemant Light rain, strong winds in parts of Delhi; no heatwave for next 5 days Parliament opening: Congress to protest for overlooking President Murmu Tiger conservation body constitutes Cheetah Project Steering Committee Complete verification of headers to combat pesky texts, says Trai

Regarding the demand made by the farmer leaders to release the dues of the sugar mills, the minister said that after meeting with the chief minister, the due amount would be disbursed to the sugarcane growers very soon.

He also assured farmer leaders that the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking significant steps to improve the economic conditions of the farmers and that all their legitimate demands will be met.

During the meeting, many other matters, suggestions and demands were discussed, and Dhaliwal issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments to solve the problems, according to the statement.

Farmer leaders brought to the notice of the minister that some of the next of kin of farmers who died during the farmers' movement against now repealed centre's farm laws have not been given government jobs yet.

On this, Dhaliwal immediately instructed the top officials of the agriculture department to complete the process and give the jobs to the eligible family members of farmers.

A detailed discussion was also held about the use and conservation of rainwater.