New agri policy to be rolled out on June 30: Punjab Agri Minister Dhaliwal

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said the new agriculture policy will be released on June 30 this year

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
farming, agriculture, agri sector

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said the new agriculture policy will be released on June 30 this year.

It will help to solve many problems of farmers, he added.

Dhaliwal said that the new agriculture policy is being prepared with the suggestions of farmers, agricultural experts, farmer leaders, common people and representatives of different sections.

The minister, while presiding over the nearly four-hour-long meeting with a delegation of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) here regarding their various demands, said the new agriculture policy is being prepared with the aim to boost the economy of the farmers.

Apart from this, the state government is also making continuous efforts to solve many problems of the farmers.

The Punjab government is exploring the opportunities to export vegetables and other crops grown by farmers to neighbouring countries, an official statement quoted Dhaliwal as saying.

Regarding the demand made by the farmer leaders to release the dues of the sugar mills, the minister said that after meeting with the chief minister, the due amount would be disbursed to the sugarcane growers very soon.

He also assured farmer leaders that the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking significant steps to improve the economic conditions of the farmers and that all their legitimate demands will be met.

During the meeting, many other matters, suggestions and demands were discussed, and Dhaliwal issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments to solve the problems, according to the statement.

Farmer leaders brought to the notice of the minister that some of the next of kin of farmers who died during the farmers' movement against now repealed centre's farm laws have not been given government jobs yet.

On this, Dhaliwal immediately instructed the top officials of the agriculture department to complete the process and give the jobs to the eligible family members of farmers.

A detailed discussion was also held about the use and conservation of rainwater.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Agriculture Punjab

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

