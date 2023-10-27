close
New Bills replacing IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act will be passed soon: Amit Shah

The new laws are aimed to protect the people's rights, he said

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the three new Bills replacing Indian Penal Code (IPC), CrPC and Indian Evidence Act will be passed by the Parliament soon.
Speaking at the Passing Out parade of IPS cadets at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, Shah said India is dispensing with the laws made during British rule and is entering a new era with new confidence and new hopes.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is examining the three new bills and they will be passed soon, he said.
The new laws are aimed to protect the people's rights, he said.
Noting that the women IPS cadets' number is increasing, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is progressing in women-led development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

