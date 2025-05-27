Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NGOs getting foreign funding won't be able to publish news content: MHA

NGOs getting foreign funding won't be able to publish news content: MHA

The new rules will have to be abided by the NGOs seeking registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, it said

newspaper

If the NGO was previously registered under the FCRA, it will be required to submit an affidavit regarding receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution after expiry or cancellation of registration certificate.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has asserted that the NGOs engaged in publication-related activities and receiving foreign contribution, will not be able to publish any newsletter and must get a certificate from the Registrar of the Newspaper for India that it does not circulate any news content.

The new rules will have to be abided by the NGOs seeking registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, it said.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has amended the rules made under the FCRA and henceforth, NGOs which are seeking permission to get foreign funding must give an undertaking that it will adhere to the Good Practice Guidelines of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering.

 

The MHA said such bodies or NGOs, which are seeking registration must enclose financial statements and audit reports of the last three financial years, including the statement of assets and liabilities, receipts and payments account, and income and expenditure account.

If the audit reports and financial statements do not contain activity-wise expenditure for the last three financial years, a chartered accountant's certificate specifying the activity-wise amount spent by the association, duly reconciled with the income and expenditure account and the receipt and payment account must be submitted.

Also Read

PremiumCentral Consumer Protection Authority, CCPA, customer rights, ticket booking, NGO donation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs

CCPA cracks down on online platforms using dark patterns to mislead

Samay Raina

SC to hear plea against Samay Raina for ridiculing disabled people

SC, Supreme Court

How will country progress if every project is opposed: SC slams NGO

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

USAID didn't use govt channel to finance political projects in B'desh: Exec

Sonam Kapoor with in-laws

Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law under lens over $750K USAID funding to NGO

In case the association or the NGO is engaged in publication-related activities or if publication activities are among its aims and objectives as stated in the Memorandum of Association or trust deed, an undertaking from the chief functionary regarding compliance with the FCRA, 2010, must be given. 

The MHA said if the publication of the association is registered with the Registrar of Newspaper for India, a "Not a Newspaper" certificate from the Registrar of the Newspaper for India must be submitted.

If the NGO was previously registered under the FCRA, it will be required to submit an affidavit regarding receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution after expiry or cancellation of registration certificate.

If the expenditure on aims and objects is less than Rs 15 lakh in the last three financial years, an affidavit regarding the inclusion of capital investments must be submitted, it said.

The government stipulated that the NGOs which are seeking permission to receive foreign contribution must enclose a commitment letter from the donor, with the amount committed in the letter matching the donation amount, project report, including a detailed breakup of proposed expenses to be incurred from the foreign contribution to be received, along with a declaration that administrative expenses shall not exceed 20 per cent of the foreign contribution.

All NGOs receiving foreign funds have to mandatorily be registered under the FCRA and must utilise such funds only for the purposes it has been received.

Any Association wishing to receive foreign contributions must have a definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme, the government said.

The organisation must neither receive, nor utilise, any foreign contribution without obtaining permission or registration from the Centre, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Early arrival of monsoon to be blamed for mess, says Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Arts, commerce students may soon be eligible for pilot training: DGCA

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP expels two Karnataka MLAs for 6 years over 'anti-party activities'

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta HC flays 'impugned' judgment of trial court on matrimonial suit

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

'Small-eyed Ganesh idols come from abroad': PM urges Indians to buy local

Topics : NGO fundings News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon