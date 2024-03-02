Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NGT asks UP to disclose demarcation of Ganga's floodplain zones in Varanasi

In a recent order, the bench further noted the board's report that around 28 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage was being discharged in the Assi Ghat

A view of deserted Rana Mahal Ghat of River Ganga in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Varanasi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report disclosing the steps taken for demarcation of floodplain zones of the Varuna and the Assi, the Ganga's tributaries in Varanasi district.
The green panel was hearing a plea claiming that the civic body in the district did not demarcate the rivers' floodplain zones, resulting in continuous encroachment. The plea also alleged illegal discharge of sewage in the rivers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted a report by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, according to which 15 nullahs (drains) were discharging partially-untreated sewage in the Varuna, adversely impacting its water quality.
The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, noted an Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board report that said inspection of the 15 drains found three to be tapped, 10 partially tapped and two untapped.
In a recent order, the bench further noted the board's report that around 28 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage was being discharged in the Assi.
"Joint secretary, urban development (of the state), has also filed the action-taken report belatedly on February 15, 2024, disclosing a similar position in respect of the discharge of untreated sewage in rivers Varuna and Assi," the tribunal said.
The report, however, was "absolutely silent" regarding the steps taken for the demarcation of the Varuna and the Assi's floodplains in Varanasi district, it added.
"Counsel for the state is unable to disclose to the tribunal as to why the state is not responding on the issue of demarcation of floodplain zones. Hence, the state of Uttar Pradesh is directed to file a fresh report within four weeks, disclosing the steps taken in this regard," the green panel said.
It also directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to file a new report disclosing the action taken against the "defaulting authorities".

Also Read

NGT seeks report on Ganga pollution from 10 districts in West Bengal

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Ensure no further construction takes place adjacent to Ganga: SC to Bihar

Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

Namami Gange members perform 'Ganga Aarti' for long life of PM Modi

Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, wakes up to light rain

PM Modi to unveil multiple development projects in West Bengal, Bihar today

LIVE: Relieve me of political duties, MP Gautam Gambhir urges BJP chief

Bengaluru blast: Cyberabad police conducts checks as precautionary measure

Shortage of drugs at Delhi govt hospitals to be addressed: Health minister

The matter has been posted to April 26 for further proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ganga National Green Tribunal Uttar Pradesh government Varanasi NGT on Ganga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon