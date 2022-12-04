JUST IN
Lucknow declared no 1 city in national ranking of clean air survey
Business Standard

NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN govts on abuse of orphaned children

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu over the alleged abuse of 12 orphans in a madrassa in the southern state

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

representative image

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu over the alleged abuse of 12 orphans in a madrassa in the southern state.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that said two persons have been arrested in Chennai for housing and abusing orphaned juveniles from Bihar.

Twelve children were rescued from the madrassa located at Ponniammanmedu, the NHRC said.

The commission has issued notices to the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Bihar and the Chennai police commissioner calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The media report published on December 1 claimed that police had got information through the '1098' helpline that some children are being subjected to harassment and physical abuse in a madrassa at Ponniammanmedu near Madhavaram in Chennai, the NHRC said.

It was reported that a criminal case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused, who belong to Bihar, have been arrested, it said.

It is further mentioned that in the presence of a Child Welfare Officer, the children were taken by police to a government children's hospital and later shifted to a home, the Commission said.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 10:10 IST

`
