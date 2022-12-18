JUST IN
Drugs, illicit liquor spreading roots across national capital: Survey
Indian Army remains prepared for all military contingencies: Govt
Protesters refuse to stop demonstration in front of ethanol plant in Punjab
ISKCON training centre gutted in Bengal's Birbhum; arson suspected
Private schools in Delhi won't deny admission to children under EWS section
J&K agrees on increasing privileges of representatives of local bodies
One killed, 12 injured in a fire incident at a pizza outlet in Mumbai
India proud of its athletes: PM as the country wins T20 World Cup for Blind
Delhi HC to pass order on PIL against affixation of images of gods on walls
PM Modi thinks of innovative ways to help people: Tripura CM Manik Saha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Drugs, illicit liquor spreading roots across national capital: Survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi govt approves project to upgrade Ghonda sewer pumping station

The project worth Rs 16.65 crore is likely to benefit thousands of residents of northeast Delhi, including that of Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar

Topics
Delhi government | Manish Sisodia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Photo: ANI

Delhi government has approved a project to upgrade the Ghonda sewer pumping station and replace the existing pipelines, an official said on Saturday.

The project worth Rs 16.65 crore is likely to benefit thousands of residents of northeast Delhi, including that of Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the existing sewage pipeline in the Ghonda area is approximately 20 years old.

"Over these two decades, the population of the surrounding areas has also increased substantially, leading to an increasing sewage load on these pipelines," he said.

"In light of this, it has been decided that along with replacing the existing pipeline here, the sewage pump station will also be upgraded so that there is no problem like sewage overflow in the future," he added.

With the upgradation, the capacity of Ghonda's existing sewage pumping station is likely to increase to 20 MGD.

Sisodia said building and redeveloping infrastructure for water supply and sewage collection is one of the government's most crucial and consequential responsibilities.

"People pay taxes, and are entitled to the right to better quality infrastructure facilities. The Delhi government has set a target to clean the Yamuna River by 2025. Under this initiative, there is a plan to connect 100 per cent of the houses in Delhi with sewage lines," he said.

He said untreated sewage is one of the main causes, leading to the contamination of Yamuna.

"Delhi Government is committed to make the national capital one of the cleanest and most beautiful cities in the world, Redevelopment of Delhi's sewer network a key step in this direction," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 00:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.