WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff

Names of close relatives of a number of Trinamool Congress leaders including ministers in government have surfaced in the list published by School Service Commission (WBSSC) of the 842 non-teaching staff whose services have been terminated following an order of a single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court.

First on Saturday morning, the names of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's niece Bristy Mukherjee and minister Srikanta Mahata's brother Khokan Mahata figured in the list. But as time passed since then similar associations with the state's ruling party surfaced in the list of terminated staff.

The 141st name in the list is that of Binota Mondal posted at Nandannagar Adarsha Uccha Balika Vidyalaya in North 24 Pagans district, who is the daughter of Usha Rani Mondal, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Minakhan assembly constituency in the same district.

The 37th name in the list is that of Amit Saha posted at Hatuganj Girls High School under Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district. He is the Trinamool Congress councillor from Ward number 13 of Diamond Harbour Municipality and also the party's town president in Diamond Harbour.

The 687th name in the list is that of Sudip Halder posted at Mouraltala Sitala Balika Vidyalaya. He is the son of Joydeb Halder, Trinamool Congress legislator from Mandirtala assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

The 218th name in the list is that of Dolon Biswas posted at Barasat Vivekananda Adarsha Vidyapith in North 24 Parganas district of . She is the former Trinamool Congress councillor from Barasat Municipality in the same district.

On Saturday after the names of chief minister's nice and minister Srikanta Mahata's brother figured in the list of terminated candidates, BJP's national vice-president and party's Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh said that as time will pass more such names having relations with ruling party heavyweights might surface.

On Sunday, he said that the list proves how the ruling party has monopolised the recruitment process by adopting ultimate corrupt practices.

