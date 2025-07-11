Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt begins collecting signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma

Govt begins collecting signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma

Sources said signatures of many MPs from the Lok Sabha have been collected for the impeachment exercise, an indication that the motion may be moved in the Lower House

Yashwant Varma

A fire incident at Varma's residence in the national capital in March this year, when he was a judge at the Delhi High Court, had led to the discovery of sacks of cash in the outhouse. Image: Yashwant Varma (Photo/X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has begun collecting signatures of MPs to move a motion in Parliament to remove Justice Yshwant Varma, who is embroiled in a row following the discovery of burnt wads of currency at his residence after a fire incident.

Sources said signatures of many MPs from the Lok Sabha have been collected for the impeachment exercise, an indication that the motion may be moved in the Lower House.

A fire incident at Varma's residence in the national capital in March this year, when he was a judge at the Delhi High Court, had led to the discovery of sacks of cash in the outhouse.

 

He was subsequently repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, and an in-house probe ordered by then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna had indicted him. 

Though Varma has denied any wrongdoing, the enquiry panel had concluded Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the storeroom, where the cash was discovered, proving his misconduct serious enough to seek his removal.

Also Read

election

Petition in SC seeks electoral roll revision before every election

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC asks Centre to frame rules for mode-specific information under RTI

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Govt proposes to repeal 141-year-old Explosives Act, 1884 to bring new law

PremiumThumbs down

The downside of putdown: How Indian laws view disparagement in advertising

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds Delhi HC order, rejects Waqf Board claim on Shahdara gurudwara

After he declined to resign, Khanna referred the matter to the president and the prime minister.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that a motion to remove Varma will be brought in Parliament's next session, beginning from July 21.

The government, he added, will be speaking to opposition parties to bring them on board to convert a message of unity against corruption in the judiciary.

For the Lok Sabha, signatures of a minimum of 100 MPs are required for such a motion, while for the Rajya Sabha, the requirement is the support of at least 50 MPs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Allahabad High Court

Supporting Pakistan alone not offence under BNS section 152: Allahabad HC

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Delhi govt ends police permission for hotels, pools, entertainment trades

earthquake

3.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi; epicentre in Haryana's Jhajjar

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

Prada explores collaboration with Indian footwear artisans after sandal row

PremiumNathu's, Sweet shops, restaurants

Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

Topics : Law Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon