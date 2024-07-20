Business Standard
NIA chargesheets Goldy Brar, 9 others in extortion-cum-firing case

Goldy Brar has been named as the key conspirator in the case, and has been charged with formation of a terror gang to execute terror activities in India, official statement said

Goldy Brar

Attack on the businessman's house in Chandigarh took place on January 19th, this year, when associates of designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar had opened fire at the victim's house | Photo: ANI Digital

ANI Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday chargesheeted 10 accused in the case pertaining to firing for extortion at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh by aides of terrorist Goldy Brar.
Two of the chargesheeted accused, including foreign-based Goldy Brar, are absconding.
According to an official release, Goldy Brar has been named as the key conspirator in the case, and has been charged with formation of a terror gang to execute terror activities in India. His close associate, Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, also absconding, has been charged as co-conspirator in the case.
The attack on the businessman's house in Chandigarh took place on January 19th, this year, when associates of designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar had opened fire at the victim's house. Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar had earlier demanded extortion money from the businessman.
As per the release, Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon had recruited the arrested accused persons in their terror gang, as per the NIA investigations, which found that Brar was running a major terror-extortion-narco network through his India-based associates. The associates were involved in procurement/smuggling of arms & ammunitions, sale-purchase of narcotics, channelization of proceeds of narcotics, conducting recces & subsequent attacks on Goldy Brar's targets etc.,the investigations have further revealed.
The NIA, which had taken over the case from Chandigarh Police on March 8th, 2024, found that the accused had conspired to target affluent businessmen in Punjab, Chandigarh and other states of India. In accordance with Brar's modus operandi, refusal by businessmen to pay up would lead to physical attacks/ firing etc. at their houses.

Besides Goldy Brar and Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura, the other chargesheeted accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Laddy, Kashi Singh alias Harry, Shubham Kumar Giri alias Pandit, Amritpal Singh alias Gujjar, Kamalpreet Singh, Prem Singh, Sarbjeet Singh alias Sarbu and Gagandeep Singh alias Goldy.
In the chargesheet filed today before Special NIA Court, Chandigarh, NIA has charged all the 10 accused under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Arms Act & NDPS Act.

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

