NIA probes Pak-backed arms, drug smuggling by Khalistani operatives

NIA probes Pak-backed arms, drug smuggling by Khalistani operatives

NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalisation of individuals in Punjab, J-K and other parts of India

The searches were conducted on Thursday at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in the case. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The NIA has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other states in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives, the agency said Friday.

Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, a statement by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalisation of individuals in Punjab, J-K and other parts of India.

 

The searches were conducted on Thursday at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in the case registered by the anti-terror agency on December 20, 2024.

The suspects under the scanner are aligned with the ideology of proscribed unlawful associations/ terrorist organisations, as per NIA investigations.

"NIA investigations have further revealed that these entities have been conspiring via social media platforms, and are in regular contact with foreign-based handlers suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs), as part of the conspiracy aimed at destabilising India," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

