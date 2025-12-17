Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers taken to Goa after court grants remand

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers taken to Goa after court grants remand

The Luthra brothers were brought to Delhi earlier on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand, where they had allegedly fled following a deadly fire at their nightclub

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, have been on the run since 25 people were killed in a massive blaze

The owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora, brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, have been taken to Goa | Photo: X

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora, brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, have been taken to Goa by the Goa Police after a Delhi Court granted a two-day transit remand, officials said on Wednesday.

Visuals of early Wednesday morning from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport showed the two in police custody following their deportation from Thailand and arrest by a Goa Police team.

The Luthra brothers were brought to Delhi earlier on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand, where they had allegedly fled following a deadly fire at their nightclub that claimed 25 lives on December 6. Upon arrival, the Goa Police formally arrested them and produced them before the Patiala House Court, which authorised the police to take them to Goa for further investigation.

 

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla granted a 48-hour transit remand to the Goa Police. During the hearing, the police sought a three-day remand, citing the need for sufficient time to transport the accused and complete procedural formalities safely. However, the court permitted a two-day transit period and directed the authorities to ensure that the accused are provided with their prescribed medicines during transit.

According to the prosecution, the fire broke out during a fire show organised at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa's Arpora area. Preliminary investigations indicate that the event was conducted without adequate safety measures, including proper fire-fighting equipment and emergency evacuation infrastructure. The blaze resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including tourists and staff, and left several others injured.

Also Read

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi, to be presented in court

Restaurant

Goa officials seal popular restaurant 'The Cape Goa' over safety violations

Special Intensive Revision, SIR

ECI to release SIR draft rolls today: Here's how to check your name

Goa fire, Goa night club fire

Goa nightclub fire: HC turns civil suit into PIL, seeks accountability

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra

Goa nightclub fire: Thai authorities to take steps in Luthra brothers' case

Investigators allege that the nightclub lacked emergency exit doors on the ground and deck floors, yet the fire show was still organised. A criminal case was registered on December 7 at the Arpora Anjuna Police Station under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for negligence and endangering life.

Advocate Surjendu Shankar Das, speaking after the hearing, said the brothers would be flown to Goa at the earliest, likely on Wednesday morning. Advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing a victim's family, said the arrest followed their deportation from Bangkok and the grant of transit remand by the Delhi court.

Earlier, a Delhi court had rejected the brothers' plea for transit anticipatory bail, citing the gravity of the allegations. The siblings were detained by Thai police in Phuket after Indian authorities moved to suspend their passports and sought their deportation, which was carried out following due legal process under the India-Thailand extradition framework.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi tightens pollution norms, bars non-BS-VI vehicles from Dec 18

Justice J Nisha Banu

What happens if a High Court judge does not comply with a transfer?premium

Bondi beach shooting, Australia

Australia beach shooting suspect had roots in Hyderabad: Telangana Police

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

'No prima facie case made out against ex-CM Palaniswami,' TN govt tells HC

Archna Vyas

Meet Archna Vyas, the new Gates Foundation country director for India

Topics : Fire accident Goa Delhi court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon