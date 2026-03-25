Agnikul Cosmos demonstrates 3D-printed booster engine, cuts build time

Agnikul Cosmos, an end-to-end space transportation company, has successfully completed a critical booster engine test of its engine, Agnite, demonstrating large-scale 3D printing of rocket engines at an unprecedented level.

“Unlike traditional engines that take seven months to manufacture, Agnikul’s engines can be fully 3D printed in just seven days. This dramatically reduces production complexity, turnaround time, and costs. The costs will be one-tenth of what they are now,” said Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer of Agnikul Cosmos.

This capability translates directly into faster launch responsiveness, enabling Agnikul to support missions on significantly shorter notice than the industry norm. For satellite operators, this means access to secure firm launch schedules, access to custom orbital trajectories, and the ability to plan missions with a level of certainty that shared launch arrangements cannot offer.

The tested engine is a full metre-long engine — the largest Inconel rocket engine ever built as a single piece and the first of its scale to be tested with electric motor-driven pumps, marking a pivotal advance in Agnikul’s propulsion development. Validated at Agnikul’s in-house test facility in Chennai, the system reflects a focus on scalable, high-performance engineering designed to support faster launch readiness and consistent execution. Through this innovation, the space-tech start-up now operates a fully integrated launch ecosystem, including in-house mission control, dedicated ground stations, and flight-proven propulsion systems.

For satellite operators in critical sectors such as defence and disaster response, where launch timelines are closely tied to operational outcomes, Agnikul’s offering enables planning around committed launch windows, precise satellite placement, and the flexibility to accommodate payload changes up to 30 days before flight, providing greater control compared to traditional shared launch options.

“We chose single-piece Inconel construction and electric pump architecture specifically to solve our customers’ scheduling problems and enhance automation of engine manufacturing. Traditional engines take months to build because you’re machining, welding, and assembling dozens of parts. Ours prints in a few days, which means we can respond to launch demand faster than the industry standard,” said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Agnikul Cosmos.

“Electric pumps are simpler than gas generators, with fewer parts to refurbish between flights, which is critical for our reusability roadmap. These are not just technical choices but are the reasons why we can commit to low turnaround and actually deliver on it,” he added.

Traditional satellite launch requires coordination between vehicle manufacturers, launch providers, range operators, and ground station networks, with each adding schedule risk and interface complexity. Agnikul’s end-to-end platform consolidates these functions, with customers working with one team from contract signature through on-orbit checkout.

This matters particularly for constellation operators requiring phased deployment schedules, government missions needing sovereign launch infrastructure, and enterprises racing to meet market windows or regulatory deadlines where schedule delays translate directly to lost revenue or competitive disadvantage.

“This engine test validates that our propulsion systems are ready to operate at the scale required for multiple launches per quarter. Our manufacturing capabilities are enabling us to produce engines in line with customer demand, rather than limiting it. With propulsion now largely de-risked, our focus is firmly on execution and demonstrating consistent launch cadence and mission reliability that can translate this pipeline into long-term partnerships and repeat business,” added Moin.

The test is one of Agnikul’s most significant propulsion milestones since its 2024 controlled ascent flight and positions the company to serve mission profiles that demand dedicated access: constellation deployments, technology demonstrations, government missions, and space-based compute applications. The company has commissioned India’s first large-format aerospace manufacturing facility, enabling rapid vehicle production, and secured commercial partnerships for space-based AI infrastructure with enterprises.

Agnikul has developed its propulsion capabilities through a series of progressive test milestones. Last month, the company test-fired three semi-cryogenic engines together in synchronisation, the first such test in India, demonstrating the ability to build launch vehicles with a scalable engine count based on mission requirements. The latest booster engine test builds on this foundation, representing the company’s most significant propulsion milestone since its 2024 controlled ascent flight.

The company is valued at over $500 million following a funding round that included participation from HDFC Bank, Advenza Global Limited, and Artha Select Fund, among others.

Most recently, TIDCO, the Tamil Nadu government’s industrial development arm, made an equity investment of Rs 25 crore in Agnikul under the TIDCO Startup Investment Policy 2025, marking the first government equity investment of its kind in an Indian space start-up. It also holds patents in the United States, Europe and India covering propulsion systems, convertible upper-stage architecture, and orbital platform technologies that differentiate its commercial offering.