Monday, April 20, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM to inaugurate 1st greenfield refinery-petrochem complex in Rajasthan

PM to inaugurate 1st greenfield refinery-petrochem complex in Rajasthan

This landmark project, with an investment of more than ₹79,450 crore, represents a significant milestone in India's energy and petrochemical sector

Modi, Narendra Modi

The prime minister will also address a public gathering on the occasion (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Tuesday, during which he will dedicate to the nation India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra.

This landmark project, with an investment of more than ₹79,450 crore, represents a significant milestone in India's energy and petrochemical sector, an official statement said.

The prime minister will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

The nine million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan.

The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 per cent, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

 

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Lee Jae Myung, India South korea

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with South Korean President Lee to boost ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung

South Korean Prez to seek big boost in economic ties in summit with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi leads BJP attack on Opposition for 'betraying' women

Key Constitution Amendment Bills since 2014: A look at how they fared

Key Constitution Amendment Bills since 2014: A look at how they faredpremium

Mallikarjun Kharge

Stop lying to the nation: Congress slams PM's address, cites MCC violation

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth.

It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors, the statement said.

Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Virudhunagar, blast, explosion

25 killed, several injured in blast at fireworks unit in TN's Virudhunagar

CBI

CBI arrests officials of DGCA, Reliance Industries in drone bribery probe

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident

15 killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

airlines, flight, aviation

Fly91 flight diverted to Bengaluru; airborne for 3 hrs amid bad weather

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Monumental setback': Congress slams govt over Pak's role in US-Iran talks

Topics : Narendra Modi petrochemical park rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayICICI Bank Q4 ResultsJAC Board Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026Stocks to Buy todayHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewJEE Main Result 2026 SoonQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table