Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after three days of 'poor' AQI

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after three days of 'poor' AQI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

On Thursday, the air quality in Delhi significantly improved as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 130 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
After three days of ‘poor’ air quality, Delhi’s AQI has now improved to the ‘moderate’ category. On Wednesday at 4 pm, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 212.
 
AQI categories 
The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0–50 (‘good’), 51–100 (‘satisfactory’), 101–200 (‘moderate’), 201–300 (‘poor’), 301–400 (‘very poor’), and above 400 (‘severe’).
 
AQI across Delhi-NCR 

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 313, Bawana at 288, and Mundka at 328. On Wednesday at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 226, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it stood at 142 and 150, respectively.
 
 
Delhi weather today
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts warm, sunny weather with strong surface winds later in the day. The relative humidity is 18 per cent, and the wind speed is 18 km/h.
 
IMD weather forecast
 
Temperature fluctuations are likely to continue nationwide over the next few days. A cyclonic circulation over northeast India, particularly Assam, may bring heavy rainfall to the region today. Light snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and in isolated parts of Assam and Meghalaya.
 
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
 
On Friday, Delhi is expected to witness warm weather with a clear sky. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent cold conditions.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

