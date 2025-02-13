Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / National Women's Day 2025: History, significance, quotes and more

National Women's Day 2025: History, significance, quotes and more

India celebrates National Women's Day 2025 every year on February 13 on the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

National Women's Day is observed annually in India on February 13th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, a renowned political leader, poet, and champion of women’s rights. Known as the "Nightingale of India," Sarojini Naidu was born on this day in 1879.
 

What is National Women's Day?

National Women’s Day is celebrated in India on February 13 to honour Sarojini Naidu’s contributions to the freedom movement and women's empowerment. The day recognizes the diverse struggles and dreams of women, promoting gender equality and leadership.
 
Born in Hyderabad in 1879, Naidu was highly intelligent from a young age. Her father, Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, was a scientist and educator who encouraged her education. She dedicated her life to fighting for women's rights and empowerment in society.
 
 

National Women's Day 2025: Date 

Observed every year on February 13th, National Women’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. In 2025, the occasion will once again be celebrated on this date to honour her lasting impact.
 

National Women's Day 2025: Significance

Born on February 13, 1879, Sarojini Naidu was a distinguished poet, activist, and political leader. Mahatma Gandhi bestowed upon her the title of "Nightingale of India" in recognition of her poetic excellence. She actively participated in significant movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt Satyagraha. Additionally, she made history as India’s first female governor. Through her poetry, Naidu beautifully captured India’s culture, the struggle for independence, and the fight for women’s rights.

Also Read

Mohan Yadav

MP disburses 21st installment of Laadli Behna Yojana: How to check status

Women, Indian Women

WCD gets hiked allocation of Rs 26,889 crore in Union Budget 2025

CP Radhakrishnan

Rs 21,000 cr given to women under Ladki Bahin scheme: Maharashtra governor

Lakhpati Didi

Lakhpati Didi scheme at R-Day parade showcases women entrepreneurship

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

MP, Karnataka, Maharashtra among states seeing higher women voter turnout

 

Sarojini Naidu’s Role in Women’s Empowerment

Sarojini Naidu used her poetic talent as a means to advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Inspired by the nationalist leader Gopal Krishna Gokhale, she joined politics with the conviction that women's liberation was crucial to India's progress. She played a pivotal role in founding the Women’s Indian Association, providing a platform for women to voice their rights and concerns.
 
In 1930, Naidu became the fourth president of the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC). She was a strong proponent of women's voting rights, which were later incorporated into India’s constitution. She also urged British authorities to grant women the right to vote, reinforcing her commitment to gender equality.
 
National Women's Day serves as an occasion to honour Sarojini Naidu’s contributions and to inspire continued efforts towards women's empowerment and equality in society.
 

Sarojini Naidu's quotes

 
  • "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action."
  • "A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race."
  • "When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice."
  • "Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease."
  • "Sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals of Islam because as I read in the Quran I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."
  • "To quench my longing I bent me low, by the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow in that magical wood in the land of sleep."
  • "As long as I have strength to work, I must devote it to the service of the people."
  • "I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you are a Brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to South India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that you are an Indian. India is greater than the creed, greater than the country, greater than the community."
  • "Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rife, Shall sweet love prosper or high dreams have place Amid the tumult of reverberant strife ’Twixt ancient creeds, ’twixt race and ancient race?"
  • "A nation is reborn when it has the soul of a poet and the heart of a patriot."
 

More From This Section

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Daytime temperatures rise across North India, Delhi; rain likely in Assam

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Uttarkashi on February 27, preparations underway

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Maha Kumbh: Vaishnaw reviews crowd management, ensures train services

Supreme Court, SC

Ain't we creating a 'class of parasites' by political freebies, asks SC

High temperatures

Day temperatures rise 3-6 degree above normal in North, Central India

Topics : women girl education modern indian girl Educating girls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon