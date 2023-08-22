Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and highway minister of India, will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) today, August 22, 2023. The Indian government initiative aims to improve Indian road safety by improving the safety standards of motor vehicles by up to 3.5 tonnes.

The ministry also issued a statement and said, “The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.”

“Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the car will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP). Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase-decision," the statement added.

What is NCAP?





NCAP aims to help car buyers to make an informed decision considering the rating assigned to the vehicles. This will also promote a healthy competition among the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automobile industry, this initiative will urge the manufacturers to usher in advanced innovation and build vehicles that offer top-notch safety.

This will assist buyers to make a proper comparative decision after having knowledge about crash safety available in the market.

NCAP: All you need to know

The NCAP will give ratings to cars on the basis of their performance and cars would be given star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP). This will help the potential buyers to make a comprehensive comparison of the safety standards of the vehicles and then accordingly make the purchase decision.

This will significantly increase the demand for safe cars and the new initiative will also encourage car manufacturers to comply with the customer's safety standards. Complying with the safety standards will open the global market for Indian cars and enhance the export potential of Indian cars.

In June this year, Nitin Gadkari said that the government will spend about Rs 40,000 crore removing black spots on roads. He also believes that this will boost investment in infrastructure and will create more job opportunities.

The president of Mahindra and Mahindra, Velusamy R, told PTI that, "We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP."

Along with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, also called the decision a bold step.





The Bharat NCAP will be implemented from October 1, 2023.