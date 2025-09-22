Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitish Kumar launches infrastructure projects worth ₹10,000 cr in Patna

Nitish Kumar launches infrastructure projects worth ₹10,000 cr in Patna

The CM laid the foundation for the construction of the 35.65-km extension of J P Ganga Path Project from Digha area in Patna to Koilwar Bridge at a cost of over ₹6,495 crore

The CM also laid the foundation stone for five other road projects in various districts, with a total length of 225.475 km and costing Rs 2,900 crore. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in the state capital Patna.

The projects were of the Road Construction, and Urban Development and Housing departments.

The CM laid the foundation for the construction of the 35.65-km extension of J P Ganga Path Project from Digha area in Patna to Koilwar Bridge at a cost of over Rs 6,495 crore.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, "The extension of the J P Ganga Path Project will provide connectivity to the Patna-Ara-Buxar National Highway (NH-922), the Purvanchal Expressway between Lucknow-Ghazipur, and the Ara-Mohania National Highway (NH-319). It will also alleviate the traffic congestion on the Danapur-Chitnawan-Maner Road. The CM directed officials to ensure timely completion of the extension of the J P Ganga Path to Koilwar."  The CM also laid the foundation stone for five other road projects in various districts, with a total length of 225.475 km and costing Rs 2,900 crore.

 

The foundation was laid for the construction of the 58.47-km Dhoraiya-English Mor-Asarganj Road covering Banka, Munger and Bhagalpur districts at a cost of Rs 650 crore and a 21.3-km bridge on Hathaudi-Aurai Road in Muzaffarpur district at a cost of Rs 814.22 crore, the statement said.

Besides, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of 32.26-km Ara-Ekauna-Khaira-Sahar Path in Bhojpur district at a cost of Rs 373.56 crore, 72.18-km Chhapra-Manjhi-Darouli-Ghuthni Path at a cost of Rs 701.26 crore and 41.25-km Banganga-Jethian-Gahlot Path, covering Nawada, Nalanda and Gayaji districts, at a cost of Rs 361.32 crore.

In another event in Patna, the CM laid the foundation stone for 1,300 schemes costing Rs 769.63 crore in 33 districts of Bihar under the Comprehensive Urban Development Scheme.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the restoration and reconstruction of various roads within the Patna Municipal Corporation area at a cost of Rs 124.44 crore and the construction of six mechanised garbage transfer stations for solid waste management at a cost of Rs 69.97 crore, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

