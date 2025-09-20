Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Prashant Bhushan alleges high-level corruption in Bihar land deal

Prashant Bhushan alleges high-level corruption in Bihar land deal

He also stressed the need for "transparency and fairness" in the state's mechanism for land acquisition, and suggested that a commission be set up to ensure the affected people got enough compensation

Prashant Bhushan, advocate

Bhushan, who is known for his activism against graft, also pointed out alleged anomalies in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, where assembly polls are due later this year. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Saturday charged the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar with indulging in "corruption at the highest level" by leasing out 1,000 acres of land to a leading conglomerate at a throwaway price.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhushan referred to an upcoming power project at Bhagalpur, for which a 30-year lease has been secured by the business group, reportedly at a rate of just one rupee per annum.

Bhushan alleged that the NDA government has agreed to a deal, which would "result in an estimated annual loss of Rs 5,000 crore" to the state exchequer and suspected "corruption at the highest level" in awarding the contract.

 

He also stressed the need for "transparency and fairness" in the state's mechanism for land acquisition, and suggested that a commission be set up to ensure the affected people got adequate compensation.

The Congress had led a march in the city over the issue earlier this week, but state industry minister Nitish Mishra has denied any irregularities, claiming that the company won the contract since, among four bidders, it had agreed to supply electricity to consumers at the lowest rate.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

India still carrying 'poor country' tag? SC questions Prashant Bhushan

PKL 2025

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs Delhi underway Haryana vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST

Amul

Ghee to butter: Amul reduces prices of 700 products to pass on GST benefits

SL vs BAN

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: BAN win toss, opt to field first in Dubai

Mohanlal

PM Modi hails actor Mohanlal as symbol of excellence after top film honour

Bhushan, who is known for his activism against graft, also pointed out alleged anomalies in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, where assembly polls are due later this year.

"I addressed a symposium here earlier in the day where I met a local academician who has done some research on SIR. He has come across wrongful deletion of the names of nine voters, all Muslims, from the voters' list of just one assembly segment in Sheikhpura district.

Their names cannot be found in the draft electoral rolls nor in the list of 65 lakh people who have been declared as dead, absent and shifted. The EC has simply made these names disappear," Bhushan claimed.

He also charged the EC with having assumed responsibility of "ascertaining citizenship... which is the prerogative of the Government of India, foreign tribunals and courts only", in the name of carrying out SIR.

The legal expert dubbed as "electoral bribes" populist measures announced by the BJP-led government in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Speaking at the same press conference, Satyadeo Ram, CPI(ML) Liberation MLA, claimed that SIR was part of the tactics to divert public attention away from "failures of the ruling NDA, which has been in power for 20 years".

"The regime is not shying away from unleashing chaos as a diversionary tactic ahead of elections, but the people have seen through the game," he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

TN secures investments worth ₹30,000 cr in shipbuilding sector: TRB Rajaa

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the booth workers of Unchahar Assembly, in Raebareli on Wedn

H-1B visa fee hike: Rahul Gandhi says India has a weak PM, Cong slams govt

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP alleges 'vote theft' in Delhi polls, claims EC trying to cover up

Amit Mitra

Amit Mitra flags US tariff concerns, outlines Bengal's economic plan

Topics : Nitish Kumar Prashant Bhushan Bihar government Land deal scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon