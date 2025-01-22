Business Standard

Army, police recover ammunition from warlike stores in 4 Manipur districts

Earlier, on January 16, Assam Rifles arrested two people and recovered a massive cache of banned Yaba tablets and Brown Sugar worth approximately Rs 62 crore from them in Churachandpur district

Manipur police search operation | Image: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

The Indian Army in a series of successful joint operations, with police and other security forces, recovered weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from hill and valley regions of four Manipur districts including Churchandpur, an official release said.

"In a series of successful joint operations, Indian Army in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 12 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur and Tengnupal in Manipur," the release said on Tuesday.

Intelligence-based operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general areas of Mongjang village of Churachandpur district on January 11 and Phayeng Hill, Kangpokpi district on January 13; Nepali Basti, Zero Point - P1 Railway Site Road, 6 km North of Kotlen village, Kangpokpi district on January 14; Salam Patong village and Waithou in Thoubal district have resulted in the recovery of Carbine Machine Guns, Single Bore Barrel Rifles, AKs, pistols, grenades, ammunition and war like stores, as per the release.

 

"The weapons and other items recovered in the joint operations have been handed over to Manipur Police," the release read.

Violence erupted in Manipur between the Meitei and the Kuki communities after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Earlier, on January 16, Assam Rifles arrested two people and recovered a massive cache of banned Yaba tablets and Brown Sugar worth approximately Rs 62 crore from them in Churachandpur district.

The apprehended individuals were identified are Chingsen (age 36 years) and L Pausuanlal Simte (age 38 years).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt Indian Army Military weapon Northeast India

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

