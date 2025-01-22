Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre hikes MSP on jute by Rs 315, promises 66.8% returns for farmers

Centre hikes MSP on jute by Rs 315, promises 66.8% returns for farmers

Centre raises raw jute MSP by Rs 315 to Rs 5,650/quintal for 2025-26, ensuring 66.8 per cent returns over production costs

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Jute Plants

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for raw jute by Rs 315, setting it at Rs 5,650 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season. This move, approved by the Union Cabinet, is expected to provide farmers a return of 66.8 per cent over the all-India weighted average cost of production.
 
Since 2014-15, the MSP for raw jute has increased by 2.35 times.
 
Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about India’s low jute production. He emphasised that production ultimately depends on farmers' decisions. "Jute production is based on a variety of conditions and it is finding acceptance as a sustainable product. We have continuously encouraged farmers in jute production and we assure to buy at MSP. However, the output and production of jute will be a function of the farmer's own interest on what product gives them the best value," he added.
 
 
This year’s MSP hike surpasses that of the 2024-25 season, aiming to boost jute production in India. Last year, the MSP for raw jute was increased by Rs 285, reaching Rs 5,335 per quintal for the 2024-25 season.
 
Additionally, the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the National Health Mission (NHM) for an additional five years. 
Goyal highlighted the Mission's achievements over the past decade, describing them as historic milestones.  
 
Goyal noted that nearly 1.2 million healthcare workers were added to the NHM workforce between 2021 and 2022. He also emphasised the Mission's pivotal role in India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.  

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news: Cabinet approves MSP of raw jute for 2025-26 at Rs 5,650/quintal

Republic Day Parade

Traffic advisory issued in Delhi for Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal

Bombay High Court

'Must follow law, not harass citizens': Bombay HC fines ED Rs 1 lakh

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong's Kharge questions Centre on 10 yrs of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Ruling on FIR that MF Husain's paintings 'hurt religious sentiments' today

Topics : farm MSP Jute policy Jute mills Cabinet BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon