No additional tax imposed for implementing welfare schemes: Assam CM

The CM said the opposition parties should question if the government was levying more taxes to implement the schemes

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Sarma said the state government was being able to do so "due to blessings and wishes of PM Modi"

Press Trust of India Jorhat
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that his government has not imposed any additional taxes on the people for implementing various welfare schemes.
He maintained that the state government was able to carry out the welfare activities due to the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He was speaking at a programme where beneficiaries of the 'Orunodoi 2.0' scheme were handed their cards. Under the scheme, economically weak families receive Rs 1,250 in the bank account of the woman member every month to meet various household expenses.
Under 'Orunodoi 2.0', around 7 lakh new names will be added to the list of beneficiaries, taking the total to 26 lakh. Over 25,000 new beneficiaries of Jorhat district received their cards at the programme.
Taking on opposition parties for criticising the government for creating 'beneficiaries' through its various schemes, Sarma said, "As the chief minister, I will, of course, look to create 'hitadhikaris' (beneficiaries).
"These people have the right over the benefits. If I cannot ensure these to them, I may as well as go to the Himalayas," he said.
He listed various other welfare and development projects, including new roads, bridges and tunnels, undertaken by his government, besides the work done in filling up vacancies in state departments, and developing education and sports infrastructure.
The CM said the opposition parties should question if the government was levying more taxes to implement the schemes.
"Without any additional tax on the people, we are implementing all these schemes," he asserted.
Sarma said the state government was being able to do so "due to blessings and wishes of PM Modi".
"I urge the people of Assam to continue supporting PM Modi as it is only through his help that we can take our state to new heights of development," he added.
Sarma said the government was targeting to include 5 lakh more beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme next year, which will take the number of beneficiaries to about 31 lakh.
He also requested the existing beneficiaries to delist themselves if anyone in their family gets a government job and their economic condition stabilises so that deserving families could be included.

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Tax benefits Advance tax ruling welfare economy Welfare economics

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

