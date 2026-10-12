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Home / India News / No adjudication on new Form 6 while hearing Bihar SIR matter, says SC

No adjudication on new Form 6 while hearing Bihar SIR matter, says SC

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll

SC, Supreme Court

The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that was hearing a petition concerning the SIR (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not adjudicated upon the new Form 6 while hearing the matter related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll.

The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that was hearing a petition concerning the SIR.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that the Election Commission had said that Form 6 was approved by the apex court.

"There is no adjudication on the new Form 6," Justice Bagchi observed, adding that when the matter relating to the SIR in Bihar was heard before it, the issue of new Form 6 was not there.

 

While hearing a separate plea on October 5, the apex court said it had not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the poll panel during the SIR of electoral rolls in various states. 

The Election Commission had issued a press release on September 26 suggesting that the apex court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in the May 2026 judgment relating to the Bihar SIR.

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Topics : Election Commission of India Supreme Court Election Commission Bihar

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 1:27 PM IST