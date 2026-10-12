has banned the manufacture, storage, and sale of products marketed as ‘puja ghee’, warning manufacturers against selling non-edible substances under labels that could be mistaken for food. The state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) also made specific packaging warnings mandatory to reduce the risk of accidental consumption. Uttar Pradesh has banned the manufacture, storage, and sale of products marketed as ‘puja ghee’, warning manufacturers against selling non-edible substances under labels that could be mistaken for food. The state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) also made specific packaging warnings mandatory to reduce the risk of accidental consumption.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob issued the directive on October 10, instructing food business operators across the state to stop selling products under the name ‘puja ghee’. The order applies to products intended for religious rituals, havans, and lighting lamps.

Why has UP banned ‘puja ghee’?

The action follows concerns that some products made for religious use contain substances that are not safe to eat but resemble edible ghee in appearance, smell, and packaging.

NDTV reported that these products may contain vanaspati, refined oils, artificial fragrances, paraffin, mineral oil, and other chemicals. Since they can look similar to food-grade ghee, consumers could mistakenly purchase or consume them.

Under food safety regulations, ghee is an edible milk-fat product that must meet prescribed standards. Products made from inedible fats cannot therefore be marketed as ‘ghee’ or ‘ghee for puja’.

What are the new labelling rules?

The FSDA has directed manufacturers to clearly distinguish non-food products from edible fats. According to Hindustan Times, retail packs of non-edible products must carry the warning ‘Not for Human Consumption’ in both Hindi and English. The packaging must also have:

Warning symbol: A black cross enclosed within a square of the prescribed size must be displayed

Separate branding: Manufacturers cannot use the same brand name for edible ghee and non-edible products intended for religious use

Clear identification: Non-edible products must not be labelled or advertised as ghee

What happens if manufacturers violate the order?

The FSDA warned of enforcement action against businesses that fail to comply. Authorities can seize stocks found in violation of the directions and suspend the licences or registrations of the establishments concerned.

The order also flags the risk of contamination when non-edible ritual products are manufactured or packaged on premises handling edible ghee, oils, fats, or other food products.

The restrictions have come into effect across Uttar Pradesh, with the regulator directing businesses to comply immediately.