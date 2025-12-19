Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg's death, probe on: Singapore police

No foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg's death, probe on: Singapore police

The case is currently still being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010, the police said on Thursday

Zubeen Garg

Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 20 | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Singapore
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Investigations into the death of singer Zubeen Garg are ongoing but so far no foul play is suspected, Singapore police have said.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The case is currently still being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010, the police said on Thursday.

Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg, said the statement.

Upon completion of the investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner's Inquiry (CI), currently scheduled for January and February 2026.

 

A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion, said the SPF.

Singapore police are committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, it said.

We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information, said SPF.

A Special Investigation Team probing Garg's death charged four accused, including the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in a chargesheet filed in a court in India last week.

Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

