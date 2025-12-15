Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian tourists among biggest spenders on luxury goods in Singapore: Report

Indian tourists among biggest spenders on luxury goods in Singapore: Report

Indian travellers continue to be one of the island's most commercially significant markets, and they are among the tourists helping to lift luxury spending in Singapore

Singapore

Indian visitor arrivals in Singapore reached 1.03 million in the first 10 months of the year | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tourists from India are among the biggest spenders on luxury goods in Singapore, helping the city-state's high-end product retailers defy a global downtrend in spending on premium products, a top business association here said on Monday.

Indian tourists spent SGD 812.17 million in Singapore in the first half of 2025, a rise of 4.40 per cent over the same period last year, according to Singapore Tourism Board (STB) statistics.

Indian travellers continue to be one of the island's most commercially significant markets, and they are among the tourists helping to lift luxury spending in Singapore, Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) Chairman Mark Shaw said.

 

ORBA is Singapore's key body managing and promoting Orchard Road, a premier shopping belt.

Experts say, besides India, tourists from China and Indonesia are also helping the city-state defy a global downtrend in luxury spending.

Indian travellers have high spending and longer-than-average lengths of stay at 6.3 days. These longer trips translate to higher discretionary spending across retail, dining, entertainment, attractions and accommodation, Shaw said.

He was commenting on increased footfalls at Orchard Road's Christmas Market and Village during the annual year-end festive season.

The Mastercard Economics Institute's 2024 Travel Trends report noted that India's expanding affluent base is increasingly seeking luxury experiences, jewellery and high-end fashion, reflecting rising disposable incomes and aspirational lifestyles.

Indian visitor arrivals in Singapore reached 1.03 million in the first 10 months of the year, up 2.6 per cent year-on-year, STB data showed. Overall, Singapore attracted 14.25 million visitors during Jan-Oct 2025, up 2.5 per cent.

According to Euromonitor International, Singapore is among the few major tourism hubs expected to see an uptick in luxury sales this year.

The London-based market research firm projects luxury spending in Singapore to grow 7-9 per cent to about SGD 13.9 billion in 2025, outperforming other regional shopping hubs such as China and Japan.

The growth is being driven by affluent consumers seeking premium products, experiences and so-called quiet luxury. Singapore is also home to a rising number of high-net-worth individuals, including 55 billionaires, according to a UBS wealth report released on December 4.

Global luxury brands such as Prada and Van Cleef & Arpels have increased their visibility along Orchard Road's hotel-shopping belt through outdoor installations, capitalising on heightened visitor activity during the festive season.

A key attraction is ORBA's annual Orchard Road Christmas Light-Up, ranked among the world's top five, featuring decorative displays, snowfall shows, markets, live entertainment and street festivities.

Orchard Road is one of Singapore's two major shopping districts that continues to draw leading global luxury brands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Singapore Indian tourism Indian tourist

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

