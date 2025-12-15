Monday, December 15, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Singapore High Commission issues advisory as Delhi-NCR enforces Grap-IV

Singapore High Commission issues advisory as Delhi-NCR enforces Grap-IV

As Delhi's air quality turned severe and Grap-IV was imposed, the Singapore High Commission asked its nationals to follow local advisories and limit outdoor activity

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 493 at 7 am on Monday, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi on Monday released an advisory for its citizens living in Delhi-NCR after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
 
This is the first time a foreign diplomatic mission in Delhi has issued a public advisory specifically linked to the city’s air pollution.
 
The advisory urged residents to stay indoors, especially children, the elderly, and people suffering from respiratory or heart-related illnesses. Those stepping out have been advised to wear masks. In view of these measures, the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has asked Singapore nationals living in the Delhi-NCR to follow the advice issued by local authorities.
 
 
The advisory also flagged possible disruptions to air travel because of poor visibility caused by dense fog and pollution.
 
“We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this, and check with the respective airlines for updates,” the advisory said.

Singapore nationals who need consular assistance have been asked to contact the High Commission.   
 

Dense fog blankets national capital

 
Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday morning, with visibility dropping sharply across the city. The weather conditions raised concerns over flight delays and cancellations, prompting airport authorities and airlines to alert passengers.
 
According to CPCB data, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 493 at 7 am, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category and among the most hazardous pollution levels.
 

Why GRAP Stage IV was triggered

 
With pollution levels crossing critical limits, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Grap Stage IV across the NCR. This stage comes into effect when AQI goes beyond 450 and is aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality while reducing health risks to the public.   
 

Airport, airlines issue passenger advisories

 
As visibility worsened, Delhi airport issued an advisory warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight operations.
 
“Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the advisory said. Passengers were advised to check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport.
 
IndiGo also cautioned travellers about possible delays. “Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules,” the airline said in a post on X, advising passengers to track updates through its website or mobile app.
 

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution air pollution Singapore BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

