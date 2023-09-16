close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

No 'gross violation' of human rights in India, says NHRC chief Mishra

The NHRC chairperson was referring to some foreign agencies taking up Human Rights violations in India at the international level

Image via Shutterstock

Image via Shutterstock

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), Arun Kumar Mishra on Saturday said that the global community should not be bothered about India's situation, adding he does not find any "gross violation" of human rights taking place at present.
The NHRC chairperson was referring to some foreign agencies taking up Human Rights violations in India at the international level.
Mishra said that it is not the correct state of affairs, to say there is a rise in human rights violations in the country on the basis of the 'Manipur incident'.
"Manipur is isolated, an incident where ethnic violence is going on, and as the Human Rights Commission, we have done our duty to ensure that the two groups who were fighting with each other on ethnic issues should not continue too long," he said.
He also said, "So to say that there is an increase in human rights violations in India on the basis of only the incident of Manipur cannot be said to be the correct state of affairs. I do not find there is any gross violation of human rights taking place at present. And the global community should not be bothered about our situation."
Mishra added that based on data it cannot be said that there is an escalation in the complaints regarding human rights violations in the past three decades.

Also Read

India has 'unparalleled mechanism' to address human rights violations: NHRC

One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Kim accountable for North Korea's human rights violations: US Ambassador

NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal

Will boost mission for clean growth: PM lauds Assam govt's plantation drive

Noida Police renews CrPC section 144 restrictions citing MotoGP, UP ITS

India working towards providing solutions to global challenges: LS Speaker

CM Patnaik inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 541 cr

Working for prosperity of artists: PM ahead of 'Vishwakarma' scheme launch

"If we go by our records and the incidents which have taken place in the past three decades, I do not find that it can be said based on data that there is an escalation in the complaints regarding human rights violations in India. Be that as it may, if these reports are based only on the Manipur incident, that cannot be attributed to the human rights situation throughout India," he said.
The NHRC chief emphasized that there is no reason to say the human rights situation is deteriorating in India, further questioning the reports that the foreign agencies refer to.
"Actually, the world has become so smaller. I do not know how they are fed, how they appreciate their reports, and on what basis their assessment is based. But if we see it objectively, there is no reason to say that the human rights situation in India is deteriorating or has deteriorated or there is a violation," Mishra said.
He pointed out that the Human Rights Commission exists because human rights violations can take place everywhere in every country, and added that the world community has to come together to solve these issues.
"These are the incidents of violation which are common in every country. We are receiving those complaints which must be common in every country. Human rights violations can take place everywhere in every country. That's why the Human Rights Commission exists. This is a situation and the world community has to come together to solve these things. And if we say that it is singly happening in India, it's not correct," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NHRC Human Rights human rights violations

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon