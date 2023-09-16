close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

CM Patnaik inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 541 cr

He inaugurated nine projects worth Rs 341 crore and laid foundation of four other projects with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore

Naveen Patnaik

Press Trust of India Cuttack (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid protests by opposition workers, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 541 crore.
He inaugurated nine projects worth Rs 341 crore and laid foundation of four other projects with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.
The nine inaugurated projects include Rs 90-crore Netaji Bus Terminal built on 15 acres of land at Khannagar area of Cuttack on the banks of Kathajodi River.
He had laid the foundation of the bus terminal on the occasion of the the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, 2021.
Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moquim, who was expelled from Congress, boycotted the event alleging that locals were ignored in the construction and operation of the project, while BJP activists staged a protest, demanding the rehabilitation of vendors displaced by the project.
Patnaik, who attended the function amid tight security, said the terminal, which was named after Netaji who was born in Cuttack, has modern facilities including bus bays and designated parking space for hassle-free movement of passengers.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress'

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Working for prosperity of artists: PM ahead of 'Vishwakarma' scheme launch

CM approves Rajasthan Green Hydrogen Policy-2023 draft to push clean energy

Artists given platform to progress under ODOP, VSSY programs: UP CM Yogi

CAG pulls up Guj forest dept for ignoring Isro report on wildlife corridors

RS Chair Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building Sunday

He said 190 buses can be parked at the terminal at one time. It has a three-storey main building with elevated concourse, large waiting halls, executive lounges, space for business meetings and three dedicated elevators for passengers.
The terminal also has a provision for two separate air-conditioned dormitories for men and women passengers. As many as 120 passengers can be accommodated in the dormitories. It also has a state-of-art 'Aahaar' cheap meal centre, where 1,000 people can dine at a time.
Patnaik also inaugurated the Mahanadi campus of Ravenshaw University at Rs 66.5 crore, National Law University Library at Rs 30 crore, 550 EWS and 320 LIG houses at Naranpur for Rs 88.31 crore, Taladanda canal bridge for Rs 23.35 crore, among other projects.
He also laid the foundation for four other projects, including health centre and other infrastructure at NLU campus for Rs 123 crore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial at Rs 22.39 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Pattnaik Odisha Opposition

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon