India working towards providing solutions to global challenges: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India is working towards providing solutions to every major challenge facing the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Birla was addressing the Export Excellence Awards organised by CAPEXIL and sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India in New Delhi, today.

Referring to the recently concluded G20 Summit, Birla mentioned that during the Summit, India made efforts towards uniting the whole world based on our values of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam".

Observing that today's India is working towards providing solutions to various present and future challenges facing the world based on a framework of collective consensus, Birla stressed that this could be possible because India's efforts are not aimed only towards its own prosperity and well-being but for the prosperity and welfare of the entire world.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla appreciated the efforts of exporters and manufacturers stating that they have made a huge contribution to the nation's achievements in the global export sector.

Congratulating the winners of the Awards, Birla hoped that the top performers in various sectors would continue their hard work and make the nation proud.

He added that their efforts have led to economic growth and strengthened Indian Brands and manufacturing around the globe. Birla also noted that from MSMEs to major industries, collective efforts from around the country have led to growth in the export sector.

In the context of India's export sector in the globalised world, Birla observed that in today's era, most countries around the world are trying to develop businesses on the basis of new innovations and research in a wide range of areas.

He suggested that in this age, India must make all-out efforts to ensure that the nation remains on the cutting edge of technology, research and innovation. Mentioning the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla said India has achieved record levels of growth in every sector under the able leadership of the Prime Minister.

Referring to India's rapid industrial and technological growth, Birla observed that from agriculture to space and defence, there is no sector wherein India has not made progress. He added that besides its economic growth, India is the world's largest democracy and demography and diversity is our strength.

Speaking about changing times, Birla said that in the current context, industries are rapidly advancing towards sustainable and environmentally sound technologies making Indian industries competitive, in a highly competitive global scenario.

Observing that human resources play a vital role in the growth and prosperity of any nation, Birla felt that for any nation developing better technologies like AI, robotics and automation systems and improvement in human resources is very important.

Birla also said that while it may be true that certain developed countries may be ahead of India in terms of technology and innovation, keeping in mind the changing context, in the future India would guide the world based on its skilled human resources and cutting-edge technology.

Appreciating peoples' increasing purchasing power based on sustained economic growth, Birla lauded the fact that today India has emerged as one of the largest markets in the world.

He added that India is not only fulfilling its domestic needs but at the same time also exporting a variety of goods and services to the developed countries of the world. Birla also said that India's exports have continuously increased and its strength to compete in global markets has also increased.

He emphasized the use of the latest innovations to ensure that the nation remains competitive globally.

Underlining the crucial importance of world-class infrastructure and logistics in economic growth, Birla credited the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister for initiatives that have helped in reducing the logistics cost.

He added that due to such efforts today, the world's biggest companies are looking towards India for manufacturing, leading to sustained growth in the MSME sector and employment generation, which is helping the youth coming from poorer and deprived sections of society.

Chairperson of the Department-related Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare and Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita remained present on the occasion.