No moratorium on repayment of loans during trawling ban period: Kerala govt

Several measures, including free rations, were given to the fishermen's families during the trawling ban period from June 10 to July 31, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan told the state assembly

Photograph by Paul Salopek/National Geographic Nomad fishermen from Bengal. Beas River, Punjab.

The fishermen, who use mechanised vessels, are being given free ration, said Kerala's Fisheries Minister. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

The Kerala government on Wednesday made it clear that no moratorium has been granted on repayment of loans availed by fishermen during the time of the ongoing 52-day-long trawling ban imposed in state waters.
However, several measures, including free rations, were given to the fishermen's families during the trawling ban period from June 10 to July 31, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan told the state assembly.
He was replying to a question raised by MLA E K Vijayan (CPI-M) during the Question Hour.
The fishermen, who use mechanised vessels, and those engaged in other related work in the sector lost jobs during the ban, and they are being given free rations, the minister said.
Under the financial relief scheme, those fishermen, who are members of their welfare fund board, would get assistance of Rs 4,500 during this time.
Of this, Rs 1500 each is contributed by the union and state governments and the rest is the share of beneficiaries, he noted.
While replying to a question, Cheriyan said during the trawling ban, no moratorium has been granted on the repayment of loans availed by fishermen.
The minister further said the trawling ban is applicable only to mechanised vessels using trawl nets and not to traditional fishing boats.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

