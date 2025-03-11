Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No new schemes in Assam budget, focus on expanding existing ones: CM

No new schemes in Assam budget, focus on expanding existing ones: CM

He maintained that the Assam government is pursuing a model of development where physical infrastructure is built along with taking forward culture and heritage

He said the budget focuses on taking forward the existing schemes with some new additions. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state budget for 2025-26 has no new announcements, as the government is focused on expansion of existing schemes and ensuring that the benefits percolate to more people.

He maintained that the Assam government is pursuing a model of development where physical infrastructure is built along with taking forward culture and heritage.

"Some are trying to say that this is an election budget. But, there are no new announcements in it," Sarma said during a discussion on the budget in the assembly.

He said the budget focuses on taking forward the existing schemes with some new additions.

 

Some of the new additions in the budget the second BJP-led state government's last full-fledged one before the assembly polls next year relate to the ones about the OTT platform for Assamese content and own satellite, the chief minister said.

Assam's budget and capital expenditure have increased manifold over the last 10 years, he asserted, adding the government is equally focused on creating infrastructure and conserving the state's heritage and culture.

"This is the new model of development, where development happens in all sectors," Sarma said.

On criticism over money transfer schemes to beneficiaries, Sarma said it was to ensure that the funds are directly pumped into the bottom of the society, which will increase economic activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Budget

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

