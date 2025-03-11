Govt will decide soon: Haryana minister on ₹2,100 monthly aid to women

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
During the Question Hour in the Assembly, Congress MLA Pooja sought to know from the government the time by which the monthly assistance is likely to be disbursed to the women of the state

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP had promised to provide the amount to women each month if it returned to power. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The issue of providing Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' is under consideration and the Haryana government will decide on it soon, state minister Krishan Kumar Bedi informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP had promised to provide the amount to women each month if it returned to power.  ALSO READ: Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: Delhi women can apply for ₹2,500 aid from March 8

During the Question Hour in the Assembly, Congress MLA Pooja sought to know from the government the time by which the monthly assistance is likely to be disbursed to the women of the state.

 

In his reply, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Krishan Kumar Bedi referred to the BJP's poll promise and said, "It is under consideration and the government will take a decision on this soon," Bedi informed the House.

Asking a supplementary question, the Congress MLA said, "I am surprised that this kind of reply is being given in the House. Is this the seriousness of the government?"  "During the polls, this was the BJP's first promise to women. They spoke of giving financial assistance to women. And now... five months later, this matter is under consideration. I am asking a clear question about the definite time when the scheme will be implemented," she asked.

Responding to this, Bedi reiterated his reply and told the Congress MLAs in the House that they do not have to worry about the seriousness of the BJP government whose "promises are guarantees".

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the minister reminded the party about the fate of promises it had made to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

"In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the Congress had made promises to women and said 'khata khat, khata khat...'. They made promises in Telangana and Karnataka, but they don't talk about these," Bedi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

