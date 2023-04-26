close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Obtain fresh environment clearances: HC to bidders of Goa's mining blocks

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the successful bidders of the recently-auctioned mining blocks in the state to obtain fresh environmental clearances (ECs)

Press Trust of India Panaji
Mining

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the successful bidders of the recently-auctioned mining blocks in the state to obtain fresh environmental clearances (ECs).

A division bench comprising Justices Mahesh Sonak and Valmiki Menezes of the high court passed the order. The ruling is likely to delay the resumption of the state's iron ore mining operations that came to a standstill in 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. In December last year, the Goa government had said that it completed the first phase of auction of mining blocks with four companies winning bids for the extraction of ore from different mineral rich stretches of the coastal state. The mining industry used to be one of the major revenue earners for the state.

"We clarify that fresh ECs will have to be obtained even by the successful bidders...," the high court said in its order.

The Goa Foundation had submitted an intervention application over a petition filed by mining firm Sociedade de Fomento Industrial Pvt Ltd and one of its directors. Claude Alvares, Director of Goa Foundation, was a respondent in the case along with the Centre and the state government.

The petitioners (mining firm and director) had argued that being a successful bidder during the recent mining auction, they would not be required to obtain a fresh environment clearance for commencing mining operations for the mining block. Talking to reporters in Panaji over the high court's judgement, Alvares said the Goa Foundation filed the intervention application as soon as it came to know of the petition. The Goa government had decided that mining on these blocks could commence immediately if they were not required to obtain fresh ECs, he said. "But with the high court respectfully declining to support that decision, all mining blocks will now have to obtain fresh ECs. Thus, all prospects of mining resuming immediately have ended up in smoke...," he said. The Goa government's misguided plans to auction the mining blocks without the need of successful bidders getting fresh ECs was quashed by the high court, he said.

Alvares said the state government tried to bypass the Supreme Court's orders by claiming that it could extend the ECs given to mining lease holders as they were issued under the environment impact assessment (EIA) 2006 notification by which an EC is valid for 30 years.

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

17% of 756 projects delayed by more than 5 yrs due to delay in clearances

Goa govt to auction 5 more iron ore mining blocks located in North Goa

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Goa govt completes first phase of auction of iron ore mining blocks

HP govt signs MoU with Oil India to develop new renewable energy sources

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' inspired younger generation: Home min Shah

SC modifies 2022 order, removes ban on development activities around ESZs

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

Frequency of heatwaves rising in India due to global warming: IMD paper

The government argued that the amendment under 8A of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, 1957 enabled it to transfer the ECs issued under EIA Notification 2006 to the new mining blocks. "But in its detailed judgment released on Wednesday, the court declined that assumption, thus setting back any effort of the state government to resume mining," Alvares said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Bombay High Court Goa

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' inspired younger generation: Home min Shah

Photo: PTI
2 min read

SC modifies 2022 order, removes ban on development activities around ESZs

Supreme Court
2 min read

Avaada Ventures secures $1.07 billion funding for expansion plans

green energy
3 min read
Premium

Volume driven strategy could sustain growth for Nestle, say analysts

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

NSE Indices tweaks methodology before RIL-Jio Financial demerger

National Stock Exchange
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon