Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

Severe cold weather conditions continued to prevail over northern India, with Rajasthan's Sikar reporting a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Haryana's Hisar and Amritsar in Punjab followed the lead, and as many as five cities shivered around minimum temperatures hovering at 5 degrees Celsius or below.

Dense to very dense fog continued to envelop most of the cities in the northern plains, throwing normal life out of gear. Trains and flights continued to be affected due to the low visibility, while the bone-chilling weather conditions prompted the authorities to close schools at some places.

Minimum temperature at the ten coldest places in north India today:

1.Sikar, Rajasthan - 1 degrees Celsius

2.Hisar, Haryana - 4 degrees Celsius

3.Amritsar, Punjab - 4.2 degrees Celsius

4.Jaisalmer, Rajasthan; Narnaul, Haryana - 5 degrees Celsius

5.Bikaner, Rajasthan - 5.2 degrees Celsius

6.Churu, Rajasthan - 5.5 degrees Celsius

7.Chandigarh, Haryana - 5.7 degrees Celsius

8.Ludhiana, Punjab - 5.9 degrees Celsius

9.Patiala, Punjab - 6.2 degrees Celsius

10.Ambala, Haryana's - 6.4 degrees Celsius

6.8 degrees in Delhi

The lowest temperature recorded in Delhi was at Ridge weather station at 6.8 degrees Celsius. However, the national capital's primary weather station, Safdarjung, noted a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. "Minimum temperatures are normal or above normal over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and below normal over Rajasthan," it noted.

Schools closed amid cold wave

The grip of the cold wave has led to schools remaining closed in UP's Prayagraj till January 6. "In view of the outbreak of rain and cold waves in the district, keeping in mind the safety and health of the students, as per the order of the District Magistrate, teaching work will be suspended in the secondary schools of all the boards till January 6," the administration said in an order.

Lucknow and Noida administrations have also issued similar notifications. Haryana has announced its winter break in schools till January 15 while Delhi schools will be closed till January 6 and may be extended depending on the situation, the authorities said.

The weather office has advised the people to take precautionary measures, suggesting there would not be any respite from the intense cold weather conditions any time soon.