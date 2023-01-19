Wealthier reporting lower incomes, paying less tax: DSE study

A study by the Delhi school of economics has found that wealthier a household, the lesser the income reported by it relative to its wealth. The recent measures taken by the government against illicit income and wealth hoarding, however, have delivered the intended results, the study has found, with an increasing trend in income reported by the wealthiest in the last few years.

The study has estimated the relationship between wealth and reported income for more than 7,600 families and their adult members. The data sources include affidavits filed by election contestants in 2014 and 2019, the ProwessIQ dataset, the Forbes list of billionaires, the annual statistics published by the Department from 2013-14 to 2018-19, and the annual accounts of listed companies managed by the wealthiest Indian families (2014 and 2019).

The study found that the average taxable income reported by the bottom 10 per cent of households was more than 170 per cent of the family wealth. In contrast, for the top 5 per cent of the households, the reported taxable income amounts to less than 4 per cent of their wealth.

Renowned economist Thomas Picketty told Business Standard that the DSE study shows that income can easily be manipulated downward by top wealth holders, and that wealth is a much better indicator than income of the true capacity of the rich to pay .

“We sort of knew this from previous studies in the US or Europe, for instance the ProPublica study on billionaire records in the US last year, but this was not shown with a public source like India's general election filings. The bottom line is that it is high time to create new modern, well-administered progressive taxes on net wealth in order to supplement income taxes,” Picketty said.

Picketty further said that otherwise the super wealthy will keep paying less taxes than the rest of us, which at some point will destroy our basic social and fiscal contract. “It already does, unfortunately,” he added.

The tax liability of the top centile amounts to less than1 per cent of their wealth, the study said. For the top 0.1 per cent of the most affluent, the total reported income is only about 2 per cent of their wealth. The ultra-wealthy individuals on the Forbes list report the lowest income — about 0.5 per cent of their wealth.

“The super-wealthy Indians on the FL pay tax that is less than 0.2 per cent of their wealth — much smaller than the tax liability for individuals at middle wealth levels.”



The study mentions that in India, while movie stars such as Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan are among the top income taxpayers, very few of the wealthiest Indians figure on the list.

Why is it so?



“Unrealised capital gains are neither taxable nor must be reported in the ITRs. To reduce their tax liability, wealthy groups keep the gains ‘unrealised’ by staying invested in equity and commercial properties. Their motivation to stay invested is matched by their ability to do so,” said Ram Singh, economics professor, Delhi school of economics and author of the study.

He said that the wealthy groups want to reinvest most of their profits into group companies and keep the dividend payout as low as possible. Singh explained that affluent Indians are not “overtaxed” because only a part of their income appears in personal income accounts reported to the tax authorities. “The rest of their income is subject to corporate tax at much lower rates than the top tax rates applicable to the salaried class,” Singh added.

The study said that the average dividend yield of the top 100 private listed companies is 0.85 per cent of the value of their equity assets.

DSE’s analysis also suggests that people across the wealth spectrum underreport their rental income, and misreport part of their taxable income by disguising it as tax-free .

The study has called for a re-examination of the tax regime to see if it is progressive with respect to the total income as opposed to the reported income. “Moreover, as wealth is an important determinant of capital income, labour income, and social status, it is meaningful to ask: How does the tax liability of different groups compare to their wealth?”



It also points to a staggering level of difference between the income metrics that feed into existing studies on inequality and the actual income of the most prosperous Indians. “By capturing only a small fraction of the total income at the top, these existing studies have underestimated the levels of income inequality in the country.”