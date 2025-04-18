Friday, April 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Noted agronomist Mangi Lal Jat appointed as director general of ICAR

Noted agronomist Mangi Lal Jat appointed as director general of ICAR

Jat is a well-recognised systems agronomist with over 25 years of experience in systems science across the developing world

Mangi Lal Jat

Mangi Lal Jat

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mangi Lal Jat, presently director, global research programme on resilient farm and food systems at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), has been appointed as the new secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
 
Jat replaces Himanshu Pathak, who joined ICRISAT on March 6 as its director general. Since then, Union agriculture secretary Devesh Chaturvedi had also been holding the additional charge of secretary, DARE.
 
The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet cleared the appointment of ML Jat as the next director general of ICAR late last night.  Dr Jat has been appointed for three years from the date of assuming charge.
 
 
Jat is a well-recognised systems agronomist with over 25 years of experience in systems science across the developing world.
 
His research areas include conservation agriculture, regenerative agriculture, farming systems, precision farming and climate-smart agriculture. Some observers said that Jat’s appointment as the head of ICAR, the country's premier agricultural research institute, underscores the importance of sustainable farming practices.

Also Read

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Set up Indian Council for Fisheries to tap sector's full potential: Panel

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary, PMO

Reforms needed in ICAR for better outcomes, says PM's principal secy

Venugopal

ICAR, governing body members in bitter war of words over key appointments

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura govt plans palm cultivation on 7,000 hectares of wasteland by FY27

soil

Govt should boost soil nutrients to maintain yields, say scientists

 
Jat also served at CGIAR (a global research partnership that works to transform food, land and water systems, addressing issues such as climate change, biodiversity and food security) for 13 years.
 
He has served over 12 years at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT) as principal scientist-cum-systems agronomist and systems science strategy lead, and one year at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).
 
He also served 12 years at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) as systems agronomist.
 
Born in Pachkodiya, Rajasthan, on May 4, 1971, Jat holds a PhD in agronomy with a specialisation in soil moisture conservation in rainfed pearl millet from the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi.
 
He has mentored and guided over four dozen students in systems science across the world.
 
Jat has also served at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA), and several other international and national bodies in various capacities.
 
A fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), Jat has several awards and recognitions to his credit, including ICAR’s prestigious Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award.
 

More From This Section

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Govt to launch anti-pollution drive with tankers, border checks: Delhi min

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

50% of students who faced visa revocation were Indians: US lawyers' body

Air India Express

DGCA orders investigation into pilot's sudden death at Delhi airport

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Arvind Shrivastava appointed revenue secretary in bureaucratic reshuffle

PremiumYogi Adityanath, UP CM, Uttar Pradesh, Independence day

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tap global financial hubs for investment

Topics : ICAR agriculture in India agriculture sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon