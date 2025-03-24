Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Noted Gandhian Krishna Bharati dies; PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu pay tribute

Noted Gandhian Krishna Bharati dies; PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu pay tribute

Hailing from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna Bharati was born in a jail when her parents were incarcerated during the freedom movement

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Noted Gandhian and social worker Pasala Krishna Bharati passed away at her residence here on Sunday due to old age.

She was 92.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow at her passing.

Known for her work in promoting education among the less privileged, especially Dalits, and donations to academic institutions and 'goshalas (cow shelters)' and others, Krishna Bharati was born to Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi, both well-known freedom fighters.

Krishna Murthy was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi, especially during his visits to coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Hailing from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna Bharati was born in a jail when her parents were incarcerated during the freedom movement. She chose to remain unmarried.

 

Significantly, Modi took Krishna Bharati's blessings when he visited the district's Bhimavaram town in 2022.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu paid homage to Krishna Bharati, recalling her work for the promotion of education among the underprivileged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Pasala Krishna Bharathi ji. She was devoted to Gandhian values and dedicated her life towards nation-building through Bapu's ideals."  "She wonderfully carried forward the legacy of her parents, who were active during our freedom struggle. I recall meeting her during the programme held in Bhimavaram. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi was quoted as saying in a post on X by his office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

