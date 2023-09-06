Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Parliament session likely to begin in old building from September 18

The upcoming Parliament session on September 18 is likely to begin in the old building and shift to the new structure the next day, officials said on Wednesday

Parliament

Photo: PIB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The upcoming Parliament session on September 18 is likely to begin in the old building and shift to the new structure the next day, officials said on Wednesday.
According to officials, the shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, considered auspicious to make new beginnings.
The 10-day long Ganesh festival begins on September 19.
They said the agenda for the week-long session of Parliament is expected to be finalised after the G20 Leaders' Summit from September 9-10.
The clarification comes amid opposition protest over 'no clarity' on the agenda for the upcoming Parliament session. The Congress had urged the Centre to maintain transparency and not keep the country in the dark over the agenda of the session.
In a letter to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the central government has followed the relevant rules and procedures in convening the session of Parliament from September 18-22.

Also Read

Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

G20 Summit: MCD puts up banners bearing images of Delhi's heritage sites

Manipur violence: Protesters defy curfew, over 40 injured in backlash

Isro team visits Jadavpur University, takes stock of campus security

Uttarakhand assembly presents supplementary budget of Rs 11,321 crore

If China wants to play spoiler at G20, that option is available: US NSA

Joshi said there was no convention of consulting political parties before convening the session of Parliament.
Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special session and to raise nine issues, including violence in Manipur and price rise, for discussion during it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon